Blizzard HR Head Leaves Amid Employee Claims That Activision Blizzard HR is ‘Broken’

PlayStation LifeStyle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter learning of former Blizzard President J. Allen Brack “stepping down” from his role earlier today, it looks like another high-level Activision Blizzard executive left the company this week. Senior People Officer Jesse Meschuk was the “top HR representative” at Blizzard, and an Activision Blizzard spokesperson confirmed to Bloomberg that he left the company this week. Meschuk’s departure comes amid an Axios report wherein multiple employees claimed that the HR department at Activision is “broken” and had “failed them” on more than one occasion.

www.playstationlifestyle.net

