The actions of Ewing police officers during the arrest of a Black teen suspect in 2018 are under investigation by the FBI, the town’s mayor and police chief confirmed. Two officers appear to kick snow in the 16-year-old teen’s face while he is face down on the ground being handcuffed, while a third apparently steps on his head, according to bodycam footage of the January 2018 incident, posted early Monday by the Trentonian newspaper. The paper was first to report last month that federal authorities were investigating.