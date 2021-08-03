Cancel
Fires in Pacific Northwest and Canada prompting air quality alerts hundreds of miles away

By Meteorologist Rob Duns
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tJ6G9_0bGoQ4MF00

Large fires in the Pacific Northwest and the central provinces of Canada are producing enough smoke to prompt air quality alerts in states and regions far away from where the nearest fires are located.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there are at least 90 large fires burning in the northwest United States alone. These fires along with the ones in the Canadian Prairies have been producing a lot of smoke, especially evident yesterday on the visible satellite image shown below from NOAA. The image shows much of the continental US with the California coast on the left-hand side of the image with the US-Mexico border near the Baja California peninsula in the lower left-hand corner. The bright white colors show areas of cloud cover while the milky gray-looking regions depict smoke coming from the fires in the Pacific Northwest and parts of Canada.

The fires currently burning in Canada range in widest coverage across northern Saskatchewan, central Manitoba, parts of far western Ontario and northeast Alberta. In the map below, small dots of red indicate where fires are actively burning. According to Natural Resources Canada there are 228 fires burning in the country as of the most recent update. You can learn more about the fires burning in Canada by following this link.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dg0OB_0bGoQ4MF00

A better visual representation of the smoke concentration from all of the fires sending smoke across the United States can be seen in the images below. This graphic shows how much particulate matter is in the atmosphere. Regions not shaded in any color have the best air quality. Regions with light gray have low amounts of particulate matter from smoke and areas with yellow, red and purple have higher amounts of smoke present.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gZmAG_0bGoQ4MF00

The highest smoke concentration is close to where the fires are actually burning. In the case of the US wildfires right now, many of them are centered in northern California west of Mount Shasta to the south of the Oregon state line. The largest of the fires burning right now is called the Dixie Fire in Siskiyou County, California. As of this morning the fire was considered to be just 35% contained after already consuming more than 253,000 acres. Based on the amount of smoke in the atmosphere, air quality is poor in areas of the northern third of California because of how much has been burning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YkDWT_0bGoQ4MF00

Because of the amount of smoke being produced by these wildfires and the winds through the profile of the atmosphere over much of North America, smoke from these fires has been able to travel hundreds and hundreds of miles. In fact, air quality alerts have become necessary not just in nearby places like Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Colorado, but as far east as Minnesota and Wisconsin. Most of northern Minnesota and the northern half of Wisconsin will be under an air quality alert until at least Wednesday afternoon,

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, “smoke from wildfire activity in Canada is currently impacting northern Minnesota and Wisconsin and is expected to slowly spread east-southeast.” The alert warns the air quality is unhealthy at this time for sensitive groups of people along with kids, the elderly, those working outside and ones who deal with respiratory issues.

To learn more about how the weather is behaving around the wildfires in northern California, follow this link to the National Weather Service in Sacramento.

Comments / 0

