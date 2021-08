SAN BERNARDINO — The Red Bluff All-Stars softball team bounced back Tuesday to take a 10-4 win over Alaska at the Western Region Finals Tournament in San Bernardino. Red Bluff jumped ahead early, putting up 5 runs in the bottom of the first and tacking on 3 more in the second and 2 in the fourth. Meanwhile, pitcher Natalie Newport held Alaska to a run in the first, 2 in the third and 1 more in the fifth to get the win.