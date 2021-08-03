Edelman acquires China-, Middle East-focused consultancy

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.) HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - China's answer to Zillow has decided to keep control concentrated after its legendary founder Zuo Hui's unexpected passing in May. Ke's top shareholder, a company controlled via a trust of the Zuo family, has transferred his class B shares here, representing nearly 80% of voting rights, to an entity originally affiliated with him. That gets around a rule that such a transfer outside the family would automatically downgrade his weighted stake to ordinary shares. Long-serving Chief Executive Peng Yongdong and an executive director on the partnership will inherit Zuo’s votes.