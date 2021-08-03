Edelman acquires China-, Middle East-focused consultancy
EDELMAN EXPANDING INTERNATIONAL FOOTPRINT: Public relations giant Edelman has acquired strategic consultancy Basilinna as the firm looks to grow its international presence even further. Deborah Lehr, Basilinna’s chief executive, will run the newly launched Edelman Global Advisory as managing partner and CEO. The new venture will incorporate Basilinna’s specialization in China and Middle East markets. Basilinna’s Leigh Wedell and Edelman’s Gurpreet Brar will round out EGA’s leadership team as co-chief operating officers and managing principals, helping oversee a $10 million investment from Edelman for hiring and expanding into new markets to advise governments, businesses and nonprofits.www.politico.com
