Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Man Pulls Gun on Huge Bull That Hopped Safety Fence at Idaho Rodeo

By Nate Bird
Posted by 
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This last weekend was a crazy one in Idaho at some of the local rodeos. At an event in Oakley, video has surfaced of the wild cow event where fireworks appear to be shot at the animals and human participants as they scramble in the rodeo arena. PETA isn't happy about that event. In a different rodeo, this time in Preston, ID. a bull was the cause of fear as it attempted to hop a fence into the crowd after a ride.

kool965.com

Comments / 1

KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
428K+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Preston, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Preston, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
City
Oakley, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Man With The Gun#In The Spotlight#The Other Side#Idaho Rodeo#Peta#The Preston Citizen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Chico, CAactionnewsnow.com

Grizzly shot, killed after fatal attack of Chico woman

HELENA Mont. (AP) — Wildlife officials say they've shot and killed a grizzly bear in Montana that had pulled a woman from her tent, killing her. The bear was shot by federal wildlife workers wearing night-vision goggles shortly after midnight when it approached a trap set near a chicken coop about 2 miles from the small town of Ovando, where Leah Davis Lokan of Chico, California, was killed Tuesday.
Montana StateOutdoor Life

More Details Surface About Fatal Grizzly Attack in Montana

The bicyclist killed by a bear before dawn on July 6, in Montana has been identified as 65-year-old Leah Davis Lokan, a registered nurse from Chico, California, according to CBS News. Lokan was camping for the night and pulled from her tent about 3 a.m. by the bear and killed....
Chico, CAkrcrtv.com

Best friend: Chico bear-attack victim was "absolutely" prepared for Montana bike trip

CHICO, Calif. — KRCR has learned new details about a summer trip that ended in tragedy: a Chico woman killed by a grizzly bear. Tom Provost of Chico says he was one of 65-year-old Leah Davis Lokan's best friends since she moved to the community of Butte Creek Canyon around five years ago. They met while he did construction at a home "up the road" from where she lived.
Idaho StatePosted by
Whiskey Riff

Idaho Rodeo Spectator Draws His Pistol On Rogue Bull That Jumped Into The Crowd

One way or another, you’re bound to see some wild shit go down at a rodeo. When you have dudes holding on for dear life on a 1,500 lb. bull, it’s just inevitable. Last Thursday, a rodeo was held in Preston, Idaho. Not just any rodeo, the annual “That Famous Preston Night Rodeo.” And perhaps the most terrifying and/or exciting moment of the night part was when a rogue bull jumped his way into the crowd.
Idaho StateNBC News

Video shows bull jumping into crowded stands at Idaho rodeo

A widely circulated video showed a bull jumping into stands filled with spectators during a rodeo in Idaho on Thursday. Kris Beckstead, chairman of That Famous Preston Night Rodeo, told NBC News on Monday that the incident occurred on Thursday evening during a bull-riding competition at the rodeo in Preston, about 30 miles north of the Idaho-Utah state border.
Idaho StatePosted by
95.7 KEZJ

Where to Ride Horses in Idaho

It is hard to find people who don't love horses, even if just admired from afar. According to National Today, horses are in fourth place on the list of the world’s most popular animals. They have been domesticated since ancient times with the earliest record of horse domestication being in 4000 B.C. We have come a long way since then but horses still play a critical role to humans.
Boise, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

PETA Takes Action Against Idaho Rodeo

You may recall that last week, we brought the news to you that an Idaho rodeo was going viral for some very strange reasons. Shortly thereafter, a local news station caught wind of the video and now, the actions at this Eastern Idaho rodeo are REALLY in the limelight--but not in a great way.
AnimalsPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Idiot Yellowstone Tourist That Almost Got Mauled By A Grizzly Bear Now Facing Two Charges

Do you remember back to a couple months ago when a women went viral for walking up to a Yellowstone grizzly bear, trying to get a photo?. Do you remember how the bear charged her idiot ass, and the pumped the brakes at the last second? Do you remember how she just turned around and walked away, with no clue how lucky she was not to get mutilated? And finally, do you remember how US Park Rangers were looking for her?
Idaho StatePosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Bull Gone Wild

Usually, when you're at a coffee shop and folks are talking about bulls and bears, one has to think folks are speculating about their stocks on Wall Street. We've all heard of a bull or bear market in recent years. However, in Idaho, it has been the summer of bears and bulls. Rodeos and bulls are in the news recently, as we've reported here from our colleague Mateo. You can review our recent Idaho story involving a bear here.
KOMO News

Neighbor opens fire after Oregon couple is attacked by their own dog

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A couple suffered extensive injuries after they were attacked by their pet dog in their own backyard, but a quick-thinking neighbor was able stop the attack and save the owners by shooting the dog, police say. The incident unfolded Wednesday at around 7:15 a.m., when police received...
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Here Comes the Thunder! Huge Motorcycle Ride on Idaho 84 This Weekend

I can't be the only one who does this, but every time a group of motorcycles drives by me when I'm driving I will roll down the window so I can hear each of them zip past me. I don't ride motorcycles but I love the sound they make. This weekend there will be a whole bunch of opportunities to hear bikes as they fly by when the Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride happens this Sunday in I-84 between Meridian and Mountain Home.
Idaho StateKHQ Right Now

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Idaho rodeo bull charges crowd

PRESTON, Idaho - Scary moments at a recent Idaho rodeo when a bull jumps into stands filled with spectators. It happened last Thursday in Preston about 30 miles north of the Idaho-Utah border during the "That Famous Preston Night Rodeo". After throwing off his rider, the bull continued to circle...
Animalsnowdecatur.com

WATCH: Moose gets stuck in a parking garage

We’ve seen videos of deer inside stores lost and causing damage. This poor moose wondered into a parking garage in Colorado and got lost. Police had to tranquilize then carry the massive animal out. It was released back into the wild. We hope the next time it sees a parking structure it goes the other way.
AnimalsThe Guardian

Bear attack: rangers shoot killer grizzly in night vision ambush

A grizzly bear that pulled a California woman from her tent and killed her has been fatally shot by wildlife officials, who used night-vision goggles to stake out a chicken coop it had also raided near the small Montana town of Ovando. They shot the bear shortly after midnight on...

Comments / 1

Community Policy