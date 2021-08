The internet is no longer a service that's useful to have. It's a necessity, especially for students of all levels. Many schools embrace technology in and out of the classroom and even provide students with the hardware to complete assignments. While this addresses one issue, it entirely ignores another: internet connection. According to a federal study, 70% of American teachers assign homework that has to be completed online and 90% of students report they are given online assignments at least a few times a month. This becomes problematic when you factor in that 15% of the households with high school-aged children lack a high-speed internet connection, as reported by the Pew Research Center U.S. census data.