Riley Green covering Johnny Cash. Ya gotta love it. In January of last year, Riley performed Johnny’s iconic #1 hit “Folsom Prison Blues” at Mars Music Hall in Huntsville, Alabama. Johnny wrote the song by himself, and it’s obviously one of the most well-known, recognizable hits of his career (or anybody’s career, really). It’s cool to see Riley pay homage to one of the greatest to ever do it in country music and actually do the song justice. There’s some […] The post Throwback To Riley Green Covering The Johnny Cash Classic “Folsom Prison Blues” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.