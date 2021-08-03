Bridge Gardens Hosts Herbs And Fruiting Plants Events In August

The Peconic Land Trust is offering two gardening education events at its Bridge Gardens in Bridgehampton this month. “Natural Medicines from the Herb Garden” on Saturday, August 7, will include an intimate tour of the Bridge Gardens herb garden with horticulturist and herbalist Angus Towse. Mr. Towse will share the medicinal properties of common garden and landscape plants and how to use them. The event runs from 10 to 11:30 a.m.