ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tegra Medical announces new director of sales and marketing in Europe

By Sean Whooley
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com
 2021-08-03

Tegra Medical announced that it appointed Darren Vine as its director of sales and marketing in Europe. Franklin, Mass.-based Tegra said in a news release that Vine will report...

www.medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

Comments / 0

Related
buildingindiana.com

Holladay Welcomes New Senior Marketing Director

Holladay Properties and Holladay Construction Group is pleased to welcome Jillian Koeneman as Sr. Marketing Director to its South Bend, IN. office. Koeneman comes to Holladay from Ben’s Soft Pretzels Franchising, where she served as Vice President. “Holladay could not be more thrilled to welcome Jillian to our family,” shared...
SOUTH BEND, IN
TravelDailyNews.com

Sheraton Dallas introduces Dave Swift as director of sales and marketing

DALLAS - Sheraton Dallas welcomes Dave Swift as the new Director of Sales and Marketing. Swift brings over thirty years of extensive hospitality experience to the role. Swift joins Sheraton Dallas from Marriott Marquis Houston where he served as Director of Sales and Marketing. Throughout his career, Swift has had the opportunity to manage pre-openings of hotels and brand conversions and develop an expertise in strategic planning and solutions, marketing communications campaigns, sales administration and process development.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Pfizer launches search for new CFO as Frank D'Amelio announces his retirement

Pfizer Inc. said Wednesday it's launching a search for a new chief financial officer because its current CFO Frank D'Amelio will retire. D'Amelio also held the position of executive vice president of global supply. The company named 18-year veteran Mike McDermott as executive vice president and chief global supply officer and a member of the company's executive leadership team reporting to chairman and CEO Albert Bourla, effective Jan. 1. D'Amelio joined Pfizer in 2007. During his tenure, he oversaw $150 billion in market cap growth and steered the company through its acquisition of Wyeth, along with other deals. McDermott started with the company in 2003 as head of then Wyeth's biotech manufacturing operations at its Pearl River, N.Y. site. He was named president of Pfizer Global Supply in 2019. "As a result of his efforts, Pfizer expects to achieve the goal of producing three billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021 and four billion doses in 2022," the company said. Shares of Pfizer are up 34.8% so far this year, compared to a rise of 25.2% for the S&P 500.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Marketing Director#Sfs#Xl Precision Technologies#Eu#Speedfam Ipec#Sandvik Steel#Medtech#Tegra Medical
Sourcing Journal

Cotswold Industries – Innovative Manufacturing Solutions for a Better Tomorrow

Cotswold Industries is a third-generation family-owned business that knows the importance of protecting the planet. As large-scale providers of next-generation fabrics, they produce cutting-edge, quality technical textiles and blends for front-line professionals, including healthcare workers and the military. Cotswold takes their social and environmental responsibilities seriously and conducts all aspects of business following the highest ethical standards. Over 50 percent of their manufacturing takes place on U.S. soil, providing important jobs to Americans and supporting the national economy. They value the success and growth of their employees and every actor in the ﬁeld-to-mill supply chain—even overseas. In addition to fostering innovation and...
ADVOCACY
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

Time recognizes Abbott offerings among this year’s 100 best inventions

Abbott (NYSE:ABT) was among a series of medtech companies to receive recognition from Time in its list of 2021’s best inventions. The year’s top inventions list included Abbott’s innovations twice, with a nod to its NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic and its at-home COVID-19 testing offerings. NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic allows physicians to...
BUSINESS
therealdeal.com

Movers & Shakers: Elion taps new capital markets managing director & more

Elion Partners promoted Kaylee McCall Correa to managing director of capital markets. McCall Correa joined the North Miami-based private equity firm in 2013 and most recently led the company’s investor relations and communications program. Colliers tapped Monte Greenberg as director of its debt and equity finance practice based in South...
LOS ANGELES, CA
bioworld.com

With $200M in new financing, Edge Medical looks to growing surgical robot market

A successful fundraising round by a Chinese surgical robot developer last week underscored the potentially fast growth of a sector that remains underdeveloped in China. Chinese surgical robot company Edge Medical Robotics Co. Ltd. raised $200 million in a series C round, and plans to use the funds for the commercialization of its core products.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Marketing
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Harlan Ewert new sales director-West for Verdant Technologies

Harlan Ewert new sales director-West for Verdant Technologies. Verdant Technologies has brought on Harlan Ewert as sales director-West, effective immediately. Ewert comes to Verdant from 30+ years with The Kroger Co. He has spent his career in the retail grocery business and brings procurement, leadership, lean process improvement and retail expertise to the Verdant sales team.
BUSINESS
Harvard Health

M-RCBG announces new Executive Director Dan Murphy

The Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business & Government (M-RCBG) at Harvard Kennedy School is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Murphy as M-RCBG’s new executive director. Murphy joins the Center from Harvard’s Fairbank Center and China Fund where he has served as executive director since 2017 and worked to enhance...
HARVARD, MA
meatpoultry.com

New director of strategic marketing, corporate communication joins Greater Omaha Packing

OMAHA, NEB. – Greater Omaha Packing named Wendy Thornhill to the newly created position of director of strategic marketing and corporate communications. Thornhill will work with the leadership team, suppliers and critical customers to level up the company’s branding and brand image along with sales and marketing functions. She will be directly responsible for Greater Omaha Packing’s public relations, including managing and developing social media platforms and websites.
OMAHA, NE
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

The 100 largest medical device companies in the world

Nearly half a trillion dollars — $421 billion to be exact — that’s how much the world’s 100 largest medical device companies brought in over the past year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s one of the big takeaways from the Big 100, MassDevice and Medical Design & Outsourcing‘s annual analysis...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bostonnews.net

Nitinol Medical Devices Market Global Industry Overview, Sales Revenue, Demand and Forecast by 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Nitinol Medical Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global nitinol medical devices market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Nitinol refers to a class of shape memory alloys (SMA) made by integrating equal concentrations of nickel and titanium. It is a super elastic material with the ability to transform its phase from austenite to martensite and back to the stress-free austenite state. Nitinol is used in the manufacturing of medical devices that undergo repetitive deformations from high strain levels during deployment. Some commonly available nitinol medical devices, include catheter tubes, guidewires, stone retrieval baskets, filters, needles, dental files, arch wires, etc. These devices find various applications in minimally invasive (MI) procedures across the globe.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
martechseries.com

Nexthink Reveals Alliances with Leading Technology Players Citrix, HP and Qualcomm Technologies at Experience Everywhere ‘21, Further Powering the Experience Economy

This news, announced in Pedro Bados’ keynote today, highlights increasing demand for better employee experiences in today’s flexible-work era. Nexthink, the leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management, today at its Experience Everywhere ‘21 event has announced multiple alliances with leading technology players Citrix, HP, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. who are looking to harness the power of Nexthink’s digital employee experience ecosystem. At a time when the world of work is changing, and leading companies are rising to meet the challenges presented by the hybrid working era, Nexthink’s commitment to providing a human-centric platform is uniquely positioned to solve these challenges.
BUSINESS
Variety

Warner Music Launches WMX Services Division for Artists, Labels and Brands

Warner Music Group has announced the launch of WMX, a services division that is intended to connect artists with fans and amplify brands. The new division includes a rebranded WEA commercial services & marketing network, as well as the company’s media & creative content arm. (WEA, an acronym that dates back 50 years, stood for Warner-Elektra-Atlantic and has long been the name of WMG’s physical-product distribution unit.) According to the announcement, the rebrand brings into focus key aspects of Warner Music’s value proposition to artists, including a centralized in-house creative agency that encompasses merch and D2C, alongside expertise in streaming, vinyl,...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Potrero Medical Announces Launch of New Furosemide Stress Test App

Potrero Medical, innovator of the Accuryn Monitoring System, announced the launch of its newest software App for the Accuryn Monitor and AccuTab. The Accuryn Monitoring System includes a revolutionary sensor-integrated foley catheter that provides real-time, actionable information to healthcare providers, enabling them to take important, earlier steps to prevent disease state progression of critical conditions such as acute kidney injury.
CELL PHONES
dvrplayground.com

Offsite Medical Case Management Market 2021 by Share, Application, Trends and Opportunities | GENEX Services, Europ Assistance, Medical Case Management Group, EK Health Services

The report on the Offsite Medical Case Management market provides the definition, overview, size analysis, market share analysis, Breakdown Data by Type, application, quantitative and qualitative analysis, major players, and regional graphs. The Global Offsite Medical Case Management market from 2021 to 2028 study focuses on a global examination of...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy