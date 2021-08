News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) ("Aqua Metals" or the "Company"), which is reinventing metals recycling with its AquaRefiningâ„¢ technology, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement with ACME Metal Enterprise Co., Ltd. (ACME) to deploy and license AquaRefining equipment at its facility in Keelung, Taiwan. While both companies signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") on July 1, 2021, that provided 60 days to reach a definitive agreement, the contract was signed in less than a month. The agreement includes terms for licensing to ACME and working with ACME to consider licensing AquaRefining to other parties in Taiwan. The agreement also defines a phased deployment of AquaRefining technology and provisions for ACME to work with Aqua Metals and one or more large battery manufacturers to develop a second methodology to produce oxide directly from AquaRefined material, which can significantly improve economic costs, safety, environmental impact and streamline the link between battery recycling and new battery manufacturing.