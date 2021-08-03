Meaher State Park Might Be Small But It Offers Some of Alabama’s Coziest Campsites

When it comes to camping, there are several places in Alabama that offer a variety of campsites that are perfect for an overnight stay. One place in particular is Meaher State Park. For information about this state park and its camping opportunities, take a look below.

Meaher State Park , which covers 1,327 acres, is situated in the wetlands of northern Mobile Bay in beautiful Spanish Fort, Alabama.

This scenic park offers a variety of activities for its visitors, including fishing, paddling, hiking, birding, and...

...camping. In fact, it's known for having some of the coziest campsites around.

Meaher State Park's campground offers 61 RV campsites. These are available with 20, 30, or 50-amp electrical connections, in addition to water and sewer hook-ups.

Besides RV Campsites, Meaher State Park also offers 10 improved tent sites that have water and 20-amp electrical connections.

Another camping option at Meaher State Park is its four tiny cabins that overlook Ducker Bay. These range from 312-375 square feet in size, and each of them include all linens and basic toiletries. Click here for more information about each of these cabins.

One of the greatest features of Meaher State Park's campground is that most all of its sites offer an unforgettable bay view. That alone makes the camping trip well worth it!

Where in Alabama is your favorite place to go camping? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you’ve ever camped at Meaher State Park, please share your experience with us.

Address: Meaher State Park, 5200 Battleship Pkwy, Spanish Fort, AL 36527, USA

