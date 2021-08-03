Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Meaher State Park Might Be Small But It Offers Some of Alabama’s Coziest Campsites

By Jennifer
Posted by 
Only In Alabama
Only In Alabama
 3 days ago

When it comes to camping, there are several places in Alabama that offer a variety of campsites that are perfect for an overnight stay. One place in particular is Meaher State Park. For information about this state park and its camping opportunities, take a look below.

We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z2DtL_0bGoEatc00
Meaher State Park , which covers 1,327 acres, is situated in the wetlands of northern Mobile Bay in beautiful Spanish Fort, Alabama.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OpkNN_0bGoEatc00
This scenic park offers a variety of activities for its visitors, including fishing, paddling, hiking, birding, and...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d1qjL_0bGoEatc00
...camping. In fact, it's known for having some of the coziest campsites around.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MGFxd_0bGoEatc00
Meaher State Park's campground offers 61 RV campsites. These are available with 20, 30, or 50-amp electrical connections, in addition to water and sewer hook-ups.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HdDpi_0bGoEatc00
Besides RV Campsites, Meaher State Park also offers 10 improved tent sites that have water and 20-amp electrical connections.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rFUJU_0bGoEatc00
Another camping option at Meaher State Park is its four tiny cabins that overlook Ducker Bay. These range from 312-375 square feet in size, and each of them include all linens and basic toiletries. Click here for more information about each of these cabins.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1acvRj_0bGoEatc00
One of the greatest features of Meaher State Park's campground is that most all of its sites offer an unforgettable bay view. That alone makes the camping trip well worth it!

Where in Alabama is your favorite place to go camping? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you’ve ever camped at Meaher State Park, please share your experience with us.

While in Spanish Fort, you’ll certainly want to check out The Fort, a unique entertainment park constructed from shipping containers. For information, be sure to take a look at the following article: A Shipping Container Park Just Opened In Alabama And It’s Unexpectedly Awesome.

Address: Meaher State Park, 5200 Battleship Pkwy, Spanish Fort, AL 36527, USA

Jennifer is the Alabama staff writer for Only In Your State and has nearly 15 years of professional writing experience. She enjoys discovering new places and currently calls North Alabama home.

Comments / 0

Only In Alabama

Only In Alabama

4K+
Followers
361
Post
597K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Alabama is for people who LOVE the Yellowhammer State. We publish one Alabama article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
City
Spanish Fort, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Alabama#Camping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
TravelPosted by
Only In Alabama

There’s No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 7 Hidden Alabama Spots

Who says you have to leave your home state for a summer vacation? Well, you don’t! With such a variety of things to see and do here in the Yellowhammer State, why would you want to be anywhere else? Listed below are seven places in Alabama that are perfect for a summer visit. How many […] The post There’s No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 7 Hidden Alabama Spots appeared first on Only In Your State.
Alabama StatePosted by
Only In Alabama

You’ll Absolutely Love This 690-Mile Yard Sale Going Right Through Alabama

If you’re a fan of yard sales, you’re in luck! The 127 Yard Sale, which happens to be the “World’s Longest Yard Sale,” stretches into Alabama in early August every year. You’ll find lots of treasures at this weekend-long event. For more information about the famous 127 Yard Sale, take a look: Have you ever […] The post You’ll Absolutely Love This 690-Mile Yard Sale Going Right Through Alabama appeared first on Only In Your State.
Alabama StatePosted by
Only In Alabama

9 Historic Photos That Show Us What It Was Like Living In Alabama In The Early 1900s

Over the years, times have really changed when it comes to how people live their lives, especially here in Alabama. Thanks to photos, we’re able to go back decades, even centuries, to get a glimpse of Alabama’s past. Listed below are nine historic photos that were captured in the early 1900s. They show us what […] The post 9 Historic Photos That Show Us What It Was Like Living In Alabama In The Early 1900s appeared first on Only In Your State.
Alabama StatePosted by
Only In Alabama

Take In Views Of Alabama’s Captivating Coastline While Aboard This Unforgettable Dolphin Cruise

Alabama offers a variety of fun activities on its beautiful Gulf Coast, including unforgettable dolphin cruises. One in particular is Alabama Gulf Coast Dolphin Cruise, which is thoroughly enjoyed by families from near and far. For information regarding this dolphin cruise, including why you should book a tour, take a look below. Have you ever […] The post Take In Views Of Alabama’s Captivating Coastline While Aboard This Unforgettable Dolphin Cruise appeared first on Only In Your State.
Alabama StatePosted by
Only In Alabama

One Of Alabama’s Weirdest Roadside Attractions Is Also The World’s Largest Brick

While driving through Alabama, you’ll encounter several roadside attractions. One in particular is the giant brick structure that stands in front of Acme Brick Tile & Stone in Montgomery. For information about this giant brick structure, take a look below. Have you ever seen the “World’s Largest Brick” up close and in person? If so, […] The post One Of Alabama’s Weirdest Roadside Attractions Is Also The World’s Largest Brick appeared first on Only In Your State.
Alabama StatePosted by
Only In Alabama

Discover Lots Of Hidden Treasures At Antiques And Sweets, One Of Alabama’s Best Antique Stores

Here in the South, antique shops are becoming more and more popular every day. You can’t travel far without seeing at least a couple of them, especially in Alabama. Alabama boasts many antique shops filled with treasures that’ll remind you of yesteryear. One in particular is Antiques and Sweets, which you can learn about below. […] The post Discover Lots Of Hidden Treasures At Antiques And Sweets, One Of Alabama’s Best Antique Stores appeared first on Only In Your State.
Alabama StatePosted by
Only In Alabama

Take This Road Trip Through Alabama’s Most Picturesque Towns For An Unforgettable Experience

Alabama is home to many beautiful towns. There’s no denying that! As a matter of fact, some are among the most charming towns in the entire South. If you’re interested in visiting some of these towns, you’re in luck. We’ve selected seven beautiful towns in Alabama and mapped out a road trip so you can […] The post Take This Road Trip Through Alabama’s Most Picturesque Towns For An Unforgettable Experience appeared first on Only In Your State.
Alabama StatePosted by
Only In Alabama

Here’s The Perfect Weekend Itinerary If You Love Exploring Alabama’s Waterfalls

We’ve introduced you to Alabama’s most gorgeous and accessible waterfalls. We’ve also taken you on an ultimate waterfalls road trip. Now, we’re taking you on a weekend waterfall road trip. This road trip features four of Alabama’s most gorgeous waterfalls, plus two charming bed and breakfasts that offer an incredible overnight stay. The total mileage […] The post Here’s The Perfect Weekend Itinerary If You Love Exploring Alabama’s Waterfalls appeared first on Only In Your State.
Alabama StatePosted by
Only In Alabama

Take A Stroll Along This Short And Easy Garden Trail In Alabama For The Perfect Summer Afternoon

Do you enjoy exploring trails this time of year? If so, you’re in luck because Alabama boasts several that are perfect for exploring on a summer afternoon, including the Aldridge Gardens Trail. For information about this scenic trail, take a look below. Have you ever taken a stroll along Alabama’s Aldridge Gardens Trail in Hoover? […] The post Take A Stroll Along This Short And Easy Garden Trail In Alabama For The Perfect Summer Afternoon appeared first on Only In Your State.
Alabama StatePosted by
Only In Alabama

Explore Alabama From A Magical Bird’s Eye View With Southern Balloon Journeys

A variety of outdoor activities are offered right here in Alabama, including hot air balloon rides. If you’ve ever wanted to experience one of these thrilling rides, look no further than Southern Balloon Journeys. For information about Southern Balloon Journeys, including how to book a flight, take a look below. Have you ever taken a […] The post Explore Alabama From A Magical Bird’s Eye View With Southern Balloon Journeys appeared first on Only In Your State.
Alabama StatePosted by
Only In Alabama

7 Epic Waterparks In Alabama To Take Your Summer To A Whole New Level

Alabama boasts a variety of outdoor attractions, including several waterparks. Listed below are seven of Alabama’s most epic waterparks you’ll want to visit before summer ends. They’re perfect for a family day trip and offer something for everyone. Have you been to any of these seven epic waterparks? If so, please share your experience(s) with […] The post 7 Epic Waterparks In Alabama To Take Your Summer To A Whole New Level appeared first on Only In Your State.
Alabama StatePosted by
Only In Alabama

Avoid These 10 Things At All Costs If You’re Living In Alabama

Living in Alabama doesn’t seem like it should be that risky. It may surprise you to learn that there are some dangerous things in Alabama. If you do decide to relocate to the Heart of Dixie, you should definitely prepare yourself for the following 10 risks. Can you think of any other risks of living […] The post Avoid These 10 Things At All Costs If You’re Living In Alabama appeared first on Only In Your State.
Baldwin County, ALPosted by
Only In Alabama

Visit These 7 Alabama Cities For An Unforgettable Summer Vacation

There’s no denying that Alabama is a great place to visit, especially during the summer months. The Yellowhammer State offers a variety of places that are perfect for a summer vacation. Among these places are seven cities, which you can learn all about below. Have you ever spent a summer vacation in one of these […] The post Visit These 7 Alabama Cities For An Unforgettable Summer Vacation appeared first on Only In Your State.
Dothan, ALPosted by
Only In Alabama

The Quirky Statues You’ll Encounter In This One Alabama Town Will Have You Doing A Double Take

There are several quirky attractions located throughout Alabama just waiting to be discovered. One of them is Dothan’s “Peanuts on Parade.” For information about Dothan and its quirky peanut attraction, take a look below. Have you ever visited Dothan, Alabama? If so, did you spot any of the town’s quirky peanut statues? Let us know […] The post The Quirky Statues You’ll Encounter In This One Alabama Town Will Have You Doing A Double Take appeared first on Only In Your State.
Alabama StatePosted by
Only In Alabama

You Can Build Your Very Own Pizza At This Alabama Restaurant

Alabama is home to many types of restaurants, including several where you can experience making your own meal. One restaurant in particular that lets you do this is Your Pie. For information about Your Pie, take a look below. Have you ever built your very own pizza at Your Pie in Birmingham, Alabama? If so, […] The post You Can Build Your Very Own Pizza At This Alabama Restaurant appeared first on Only In Your State.
Alabama StatePosted by
Only In Alabama

It’s Official: Alabama’s Very Own Muscle Shoals Is One Of The Country’s Best Small Towns To Visit This Year

Many small towns help make up the great state of Alabama. Smithsonian Magazine recently named Muscle Shoals one of the country’s best small towns to visit this year. This town is part of the regional group known as “The Shoals,” which includes the following four towns: Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Florence, and of course Muscle Shoals. For […] The post It’s Official: Alabama’s Very Own Muscle Shoals Is One Of The Country’s Best Small Towns To Visit This Year appeared first on Only In Your State.
Alabama StatePosted by
Only In Alabama

8 Enchanting Spots In Alabama You Never Knew Existed

There are many beautiful places located throughout Alabama, and some of these places are better known than others. Sometimes you’ve got to travel off the beaten path to discover all the beauty the state has to offer. Let’s take a look at eight beautiful places you may or may not already be familiar with. If […] The post 8 Enchanting Spots In Alabama You Never Knew Existed appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy