Exhibitors saddle up for 2021 Logan County Fair horse show
Three days of horse shows got underway Sunday at the Logan County Fair with the Performance Horse Show in the Exhibit Center. The day started out with showmanship, where the classes are divided into seniors, intermediate and juniors based on the age of the exhibitor. The top showman in each class can enter the Round Robin Showmanship Contest this Friday, where participants will try their hands at exhibiting the various types of livestock shown at the fair.www.journal-advocate.com
