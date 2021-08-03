Cancel
Veranex acquires Experien Group

By Sean Whooley
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeranex announced today that it acquired Experien Group, a provider of regulatory, quality and clinical consulting services for medtech companies. Raleigh, N.C.-based Veranex, which was created as a combination of companies after Summit Partners acquired Ximedica, Quartesian and Boston Healthcare Associates in June, offers integrated product development strategies and services to medtech companies.

