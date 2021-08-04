Cancel
Why Curry Consumption Might Be Linked To Better Metabolic Health In Women Over 50

MindBodyGreen
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBecome an expert in whole body health & healing. Metabolic syndrome (MetS) refers to a group of factors linked to an increased risk of heart disease and other serious health concerns, according to the NIH's National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. While there are a number of existing markers of metabolic health to consider, researchers continue to investigate ways to minimize potential risks.

LifestylePosted by
92.9 NIN

For Better Quality Sleep, Drink This Juice Every Day, According to Studies

Drinking tart cherry juice is a new phenomenon among athletes and health-seekers looking for natural ways to get a better night's sleep and lower inflammation in the body, because of its scientifically proven health benefits. Several studies have shown that tart cherries contain high levels of antioxidants and flavonoids, particularly anthocyanins, which help lower inflammation and improve sleep efficiency, two important factors that play a big role in overall health.
CancerPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Not Taking Vitamin D Supplements, Says Dietitian

Over the past year, vitamin D has become a hot topic, with multiple studies suggesting a link between low vitamin D levels and an increased risk of catching COVID or developing more severe symptoms from the virus. Unfortunately, insufficient levels of vitamin D affect more people than you may realize—a 2011 study published in the journal Nutrition Research found that, among 4,495 U.S. adults studied, approximately 42% were vitamin D deficient.
DietsPosted by
92.9 NIN

This Diet Has Been Linked to Sudden Cardiac Death, Study Shows

We all know junk food is bad for us. But just how bad? A new study provides further evidence that a diet high in fried foods and sugary drinks can quite literally kill you. In the research, a “Southern” dietary pattern, in particular, was singled out as being particularly detrimental to your health. So dangerous, in fact, is this diet that those who had the closest adherence to it had nearly twice the risk of sudden cardiac death than those who strayed the farthest away from it, as we initially learned per Medical News Today. Published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, it’s safe to say the findings are harrowing.
Dietsdrweil.com

Can Diet Benefit Blood Pressure?

I’ve been diagnosed with high blood pressure. What are the best foods to help lower it?. Also known as hypertension, high blood pressure occurs when the blood flowing through your blood vessels puts excessive pressure or force on the vessels’ walls. You’re considered to have high blood pressure if your readings are consistently higher than 130/80 mm Hg. High blood pressure often doesn’t cause any symptoms, but if left untreated, it is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease, heart attack, stroke, and kidney failure.
Weight LossDetroit News

Dr. Roach: In the diabetic’s toolbox: diet, exercise and blood sugar control

Dear Dr. Roach: I’m a recently diagnosed diabetic. Can you please give me advice on how to reverse it if possible?. Dear H.M.: I’m assuming you have been newly diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, which is caused by resistance to insulin. Type 1 diabetes, usually diagnosed in childhood or adolescence, is an autoimmune disease caused by destruction of the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. It requires insulin.
DrinksPosted by
Fox News

Some alcohol consumption may benefit heart disease patients, study suggests

Light-to-moderate alcohol consumption may offer some protective benefits for patients with heart disease, a new study suggests. The research, published in the journal BMC Medicine, pulled from a combined sample field of 48,423 patients, thousands of whom had history of myocardial infarction, angina or stroke. The team noted that lifestyle...
Weight Lossscitechdaily.com

Reversing Obesity: Cytokine Treatment Causes Mice to Lose Weight by “Sweating” Fat

A seemingly unremarkable observation — greasy hair — showed Penn researchers how the immune system could be targeted to reverse obesity. Treating obese mice with the cytokine known as TSLP led to significant abdominal fat and weight loss compared to controls, according to new research published today (July 29, 2021) in Science from researchers in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. Unexpectedly, the fat loss was not associated with decreased food intake or faster metabolism. Instead, the researchers discovered that TSLP stimulated the immune system to release lipids through the skin’s oil-producing sebaceous glands.
Healthnutraingredients-usa.com

Vitamin K2’s growing awareness for immune, bone, and cardiovascular health

NattoPharma’s sales of vitamin K2 increased by over 60% in the last year, with combination formulas featuring vitamins K2 and D3 the strongest, says the vitamin K2 supplier. “We attribute that lift to COVID,”​ Elise Kaiser, Vice President of Sales, Americas, NattoPharma, told NutraIngredients-USA. As reported previously by NutraIngredients-USA, a...
Diseases & Treatmentsbelmarrahealth.com

Study Suggest That Good Cholesterol Might Help Protect Liver

The body’s good cholesterol may offer liver protection, according to new research from the Washington University School of Medicine. The study suggests that one type of high-density lipoprotein (HDL) may protect the liver by blocking inflammatory signals produced by common gut bacteria. HDL cholesterol is known to pick up excess...
SciencePosted by
EatThis

Secret Ways Drinking Soda Damages Your Liver, Says Science

By now you're probably familiar with the impact drinking soda (and diet soda) has on your waistline, but these sugary, carbonated drinks can also negatively affect your liver in serious and substantial ways. In fact, soda and diet soda can be so detrimental to your liver that drinking it consistently...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

One Major Effect Drinking Beer Has on Heart Disease, New Study Says

The American Heart Association has stated that around 121.5 million Americans suffer from some form of cardiovascular disease (CVD), and that by the year 2035, 45% of all Americans will have some form of heart disease. Interestingly, if you're someone who's been diagnosed with heart disease and partake in occasional, moderate drinking, a new study suggests that particular pattern may not only be unnecessary for you to change, but it could actually help prevent you from experiencing more related conditions.
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

Drinking This Once a Day Can Triple Your Stroke Risk, Study Finds

More than three quarters of first-time stroke patients have high blood pressure, the American Heart Association (AHA) reports. Their data shows that 77 percent of first-time stroke suffers' have blood pressure higher than 140/90 mmHg, whereas normal is considered less than 120/80 mmHg, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That's why doctors say the best way to avoid a stroke is to lower your blood pressure, and the best way lower your blood pressure is to change what you eat and drink. But even if you're cutting back on salt and alcohol, there are other common foods and drinks that could be putting you at risk of this deadly health condition. One study found that another popular beverage can triple your stroke risk if you drink it just once a day, even though it's often marketed as a healthier option. Read on to find out which drink you may want to cut back on.

