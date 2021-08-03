Tracking Ohio State football players on 2021 preseason honors lists

If you are like me, you start to really get the feeling that college football is just off on the horizon when the annual preseason college football award watch lists start to hit the news. If you’ve followed us here at Buckeyes Wire, then you clearly know that we’ve traveled along that journey.

When you follow a team like Ohio State, these lists can be hard to keep track of because a player or two from OSU shows up on almost every one of them. It’s a lot. Trust us because we wrote about almost every single one of the mentions that involved a little scarlet and gray.

To make it easy on you, the fan of all things Buckeye related, we’ve decided to organize all of the players that have been named as a part of all of these preseason mentions and accolades all in one spot.

Here is the complete list of OSU players that received some preseason notoriety prior to all the college football shenanigans kicking off in 2021.

Sevyn Banks, Cornerback (Junior)

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Sevyn Banks (7) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Preseason Awards, accolades, and watch lists

Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list

Thorpe Award watch list

Third-Team Preseason All-American: Phil Steele

Haskell Garrett, Defensive Tackle (Senior)

Dec 5, 2020; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Preseason Awards, accolades, and watch lists

Outland Trophy watch list

Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list

Bednarik Award watch list

First Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Phil Steele, Walter Camp Football Foundation

Zach Harrison, Defensive End (Junior)

Nov 30, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (33) during the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Preseason Awards, accolades, and watch lists

Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list

Chuck Bednarik Award watch list

Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list

Third Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports

Harry Miller, Center (Sophomore)

Jan. 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Harry Miller (76) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Preseason Awards, accolades, and watch lists

Wuerffel Trophy watch list

Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominee

Thayer Munford, Left Tackle (Senior)

Oct. 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Thayer Munford (75) during the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium. Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Preseason Awards, accolades, and watch lists

Outland Trophy watch list

Big Ten Preseason Honors List

First Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, Walter Camp Football Foundation

Second Team Preseason All-American: The Sporting News

Chris Olave, Wide Receiver (Senior)

Oct 31, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) gestures following a first down during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Preseason Awards, accolades, and watch lists

Walter Camp Player of the Year watch list

Maxwell Award watch list

Biletnikoff Award watch list

Big Ten Preseason Honors list

First-Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Phil Steele, Walter Camp Football Foundation

Nicholas Petit-Frere, Right Tackle (RS Sophomore)

Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) is competing to start at right tackle. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Preseason Awards, accolades, and watch lists

Outland Trophy watch list

Jeremy Ruckert, Tight End (Senior)

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jeremy Ruckert (88) celebrates after a catch during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Preseason Awards, accolades, and watch lists

Mackey Award watch list

Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver (Junior)

Jan. 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs onto the field before playing the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Preseason Awards, accolades, and watch lists

Paul Hornung Award

Maxwell Award watch list

Biletnikoff Award watch list

Big Ten Preseason Honors list

First-Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports

Second-Team Preseason All-American: The Sporting News, Phil Steele

