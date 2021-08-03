Cancel
Ohio State

Tracking Ohio State football players on 2021 preseason honors lists

By Phil Harrison
 2 days ago

If you are like me, you start to really get the feeling that college football is just off on the horizon when the annual preseason college football award watch lists start to hit the news. If you’ve followed us here at Buckeyes Wire, then you clearly know that we’ve traveled along that journey.

When you follow a team like Ohio State, these lists can be hard to keep track of because a player or two from OSU shows up on almost every one of them. It’s a lot. Trust us because we wrote about almost every single one of the mentions that involved a little scarlet and gray.

To make it easy on you, the fan of all things Buckeye related, we’ve decided to organize all of the players that have been named as a part of all of these preseason mentions and accolades all in one spot.

Here is the complete list of OSU players that received some preseason notoriety prior to all the college football shenanigans kicking off in 2021.

Sevyn Banks, Cornerback (Junior)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XMKHN_0bGoCVDb00
Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Sevyn Banks (7) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Preseason Awards, accolades, and watch lists

  • Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list
  • Thorpe Award watch list
  • Third-Team Preseason All-American: Phil Steele

Haskell Garrett, Defensive Tackle (Senior)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32dd78_0bGoCVDb00
Dec 5, 2020; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Preseason Awards, accolades, and watch lists

  • Outland Trophy watch list
  • Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list
  • Bednarik Award watch list
  • First Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Phil Steele, Walter Camp Football Foundation

Zach Harrison, Defensive End (Junior)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PVZur_0bGoCVDb00
Nov 30, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (33) during the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Preseason Awards, accolades, and watch lists

  • Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list
  • Chuck Bednarik Award watch list
  • Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list
  • Third Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports

Harry Miller, Center (Sophomore)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wZkiR_0bGoCVDb00
Jan. 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Harry Miller (76) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Preseason Awards, accolades, and watch lists

  • Wuerffel Trophy watch list
  • Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominee

Thayer Munford, Left Tackle (Senior)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X1o1j_0bGoCVDb00
Oct. 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Thayer Munford (75) during the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium. Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Preseason Awards, accolades, and watch lists

  • Outland Trophy watch list
  • Big Ten Preseason Honors List
  • First Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, Walter Camp Football Foundation
  • Second Team Preseason All-American: The Sporting News

Chris Olave, Wide Receiver (Senior)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pTbbA_0bGoCVDb00
Oct 31, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) gestures following a first down during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Preseason Awards, accolades, and watch lists

  • Walter Camp Player of the Year watch list
  • Maxwell Award watch list
  • Biletnikoff Award watch list
  • Big Ten Preseason Honors list
  • First-Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Phil Steele, Walter Camp Football Foundation

Nicholas Petit-Frere, Right Tackle (RS Sophomore)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OWim3_0bGoCVDb00
Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) is competing to start at right tackle. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Preseason Awards, accolades, and watch lists

  • Outland Trophy watch list

Jeremy Ruckert, Tight End (Senior)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ze9ci_0bGoCVDb00
Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jeremy Ruckert (88) celebrates after a catch during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Preseason Awards, accolades, and watch lists

  • Mackey Award watch list

Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver (Junior)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JTnuB_0bGoCVDb00
Jan. 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs onto the field before playing the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Preseason Awards, accolades, and watch lists

  • Paul Hornung Award
  • Maxwell Award watch list
  • Biletnikoff Award watch list
  • Big Ten Preseason Honors list
  • First-Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports
  • Second-Team Preseason All-American: The Sporting News, Phil Steele

