Tracking Ohio State football players on 2021 preseason honors lists
If you are like me, you start to really get the feeling that college football is just off on the horizon when the annual preseason college football award watch lists start to hit the news. If you’ve followed us here at Buckeyes Wire, then you clearly know that we’ve traveled along that journey.
When you follow a team like Ohio State, these lists can be hard to keep track of because a player or two from OSU shows up on almost every one of them. It’s a lot. Trust us because we wrote about almost every single one of the mentions that involved a little scarlet and gray.
To make it easy on you, the fan of all things Buckeye related, we’ve decided to organize all of the players that have been named as a part of all of these preseason mentions and accolades all in one spot.
Here is the complete list of OSU players that received some preseason notoriety prior to all the college football shenanigans kicking off in 2021.
Sevyn Banks, Cornerback (Junior)
Preseason Awards, accolades, and watch lists
- Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list
- Thorpe Award watch list
- Third-Team Preseason All-American: Phil Steele
Haskell Garrett, Defensive Tackle (Senior)
Preseason Awards, accolades, and watch lists
- Outland Trophy watch list
- Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list
- Bednarik Award watch list
- First Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Phil Steele, Walter Camp Football Foundation
Zach Harrison, Defensive End (Junior)
Preseason Awards, accolades, and watch lists
- Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list
- Chuck Bednarik Award watch list
- Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list
- Third Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports
Harry Miller, Center (Sophomore)
Preseason Awards, accolades, and watch lists
- Wuerffel Trophy watch list
- Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominee
Thayer Munford, Left Tackle (Senior)
Preseason Awards, accolades, and watch lists
- Outland Trophy watch list
- Big Ten Preseason Honors List
- First Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, Walter Camp Football Foundation
- Second Team Preseason All-American: The Sporting News
Chris Olave, Wide Receiver (Senior)
Preseason Awards, accolades, and watch lists
- Walter Camp Player of the Year watch list
- Maxwell Award watch list
- Biletnikoff Award watch list
- Big Ten Preseason Honors list
- First-Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Phil Steele, Walter Camp Football Foundation
Nicholas Petit-Frere, Right Tackle (RS Sophomore)
Preseason Awards, accolades, and watch lists
- Outland Trophy watch list
Jeremy Ruckert, Tight End (Senior)
Preseason Awards, accolades, and watch lists
- Mackey Award watch list
Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver (Junior)
Preseason Awards, accolades, and watch lists
- Paul Hornung Award
- Maxwell Award watch list
- Biletnikoff Award watch list
- Big Ten Preseason Honors list
- First-Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports
- Second-Team Preseason All-American: The Sporting News, Phil Steele
