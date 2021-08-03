How to Throw a Backyard Party With a State Fair Vibe

With the Aug. 5-15 Wisconsin State Fair happening in West Allis, does anyone have an appetite for some unique fair food?. It’s almost like America’s state fairs try to outdo each other in coming up with the strangest, yet tastiest, of foods on a stick. Although some people might make it a goal to visit each of the nation’s state fairs, most of us don’t have the time, energy, or quite frankly the stomach, to try them all out. That’s okay because TheDailyMeal.com has come out with “America’s 50 Most Outrageously Insane State Fair Foods.” I don’t have space to comment on them all, so I will share a random selection of them.