How to Throw a Backyard Party With a State Fair Vibe
Scones, corn dogs, elephant ears...state fairs are truly where you'll find the best of summer food and fun. And while we still encourage a day trip to the real deal, we're 100% sure there should be more than one fair day in your summer future. Enter: hosting a state or county fair party in your own back yard! Below you'll find recipes, a selection of decorations and party accessories, and tips for smooth party prep.www.allrecipes.com
Comments / 0