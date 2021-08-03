Gophers football starts fall camp Wednesday, with Ohio State looming Sept. 2

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team starts its fall camp on Wednesday. A month from now, the hope for P.J. Fleck and the Gophers is they’re running out of the tunnel at Huntington Bank Stadium to a capacity crowd, ready to pull off an upset over one of the top programs in college football. The Gophers host Ohio State on Sept. 2 in a game you can see on Fox 9. It’s the first time they’ve opened against a top-five team since 2016, when they hosted TCU in a 23-17 loss.