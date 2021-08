Verno and KOC do a big summer league catch-up after the first few days of play, starting with this year’s rookie class and why rookies are more able than ever to contribute to a winning team in the NBA (1:00). They take a closer look at standout Kings rookie Davion Mitchell (34:00), Cade Cunningham’s leadership (43:00), and Alperen Sengun’s play for the Rockets (0:00). Then they talk about the sophomore players in summer league, including Desmond Bane, Obi Toppin, and Tyrese Maxey, as well as the veteran players who have popped up (44:40). Finally, a drop of news about where Dennis Schröder may end up has broken: The Celtics have offered a one-year, $5.6 million deal (1:00:45).