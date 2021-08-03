Cancel
Invitae More Than Doubles Q2 Revenues

By staff reporter
GenomeWeb
NEW YORK – Invitae said after the close of the market on Tuesday that its second quarter revenues increased 152 percent year over year, exceeding the consensus Wall Street estimate. For the three months ended June 30, the San Francisco-based genetic testing company reported $116.3 million in revenues, up from...

