Pacific Biosciences Q2 Revenues Grow 79 Percent
NEW YORK – Pacific Biosciences reported after the close of the market on Tuesday that its second quarter 2021 revenues grew 79 percent year over year. For the three months ended June 30, the Menlo Park, California-based company recognized revenues of $30.6 million, compared to $17.1 million in Q2 2020, slightly above its preliminary announcement and beating analysts' average estimate of $29.9 million. Revenues included $14.3 million in instrument revenue, compared with $8.9 million a year ago; $12.2 million in consumables revenue, compared with $4.8 million a year ago; and $4.1 million in service and other revenue, compared to $3.3 million a year ago. The company placed 38 Sequel II or IIe instruments in the quarter, bringing the total installed base to 282 instruments, compared to 148 a year ago.www.genomeweb.com
