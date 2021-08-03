There Can Only Be ONE Wiener: Hot Dog Eating Contest Coming to Evansville

There's an invasive weed that is found throughout Indiana that could be fatal in some cases to humans and animals. It's called Poison Hemlock, and it is currently invading the state of Indiana. It's been around for years, but it is spreading into urban areas more and more. Typically, you would spot these weeds near highway right-of-ways, along fences, and on the edges of farm fields. However, according to the Indy Star, more recently, they have been showing up in public parks, flower beds, and backyard gardens. To be honest, I had no idea what Poison Hemlock was, but after researching the invasive weed, it would be wise to be on the lookout for them considering they have been spotted in every county in the state of Indiana.