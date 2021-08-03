Cancel
Evansville, IN

There Can Only Be ONE Wiener: Hot Dog Eating Contest Coming to Evansville

Travis Sams
 2 days ago
You can put your hot dog eating skills to the test this Friday at Haynie’s Corner's Hot Dog Eating Contest. By now, you have seen hot dog eating contests on TV. There's something about them that you just can't help to watch. Have you ever thought "I could do that" while watching it? I would be lying if I said that I never had that thought before...even though I know there's no way I could eat THAT many hot dogs. The guys you see on the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on TV are pros, but that doesn't mean that hot dog lovers in the Tri-State can't compete in a hot dog eating contest of our own.

Evansville IN
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana.

Hot Dogs
Evansville, INPosted by
103GBF

Enjoy an Otters Game with Your Dog and Support the VHS on August 22nd

On Sunday, August 22nd Bosse Field will quite literally "go to the dogs" as it's a fundraising event for the Vanderburgh Humane Society. The event will take place at the Evansville Otters 12:30 game on August 22nd against the Gateway Grizzilies. Not only can you go and enjoy the game, but you can also take your pup to enjoy the game with you. Don't have a pup? The Vanderburgh Humane Society will be on-site with adoptable dogs who are looking for their forever home. Who knows, maybe you'll find your new baseball-watching best friend at the game.
Evansville, INPosted by
103GBF

Do You Remember these Stores that Used to be in Washington Square Mall?

Evansville is home to a lot of unique buildings including the first enclosed retail shopping center in Indiana. Yes, our very own Washington Square Mall was the place to be when it opened in 1963. Check out the photo gallery below featuring Then & Now photos. If you walk through the mall today, you would never guess how alive the shops were, even through the 1980s.
Evansville, INPosted by
103GBF

See Photos of the First 103 GBF Damn Loud Rock Show in Over a Year

On Wednesday, July 28th we had our first 103 GBF Damn Loud Rock Show in over a YEAR! It's been way too long, and we've missed live music, so we were very excited to welcome rock back to Evansville. The first Damn Loud Rock Show back in Evansville was the Summerland tour with Wheatus, Hoobastank, Living Colour, and Everclear.
Evansville, INPosted by
103GBF

Evansville Police Officer Reveals Her Sweet Oreo-Inspired Tattoo Idea

Every Wednesday around 8:40am, the MY Morning Show with Bobby & Liberty has a segment called You Down With EPD? featuring the Evansville Police Department's Special Project Coordinator, Officer Taylor Merriss. We had a great time this week talking to Taylor about her upcoming match at the Guns & Hoses charity boxing event, and the 2021 National Night Out, and we learned about a very unique and special tattoo that Taylor would like to get someday (maybe).
Indiana StatePosted by
103GBF

Deadly Poison Hemlock Weed Is Invading Indiana

There's an invasive weed that is found throughout Indiana that could be fatal in some cases to humans and animals. It's called Poison Hemlock, and it is currently invading the state of Indiana. It's been around for years, but it is spreading into urban areas more and more. Typically, you would spot these weeds near highway right-of-ways, along fences, and on the edges of farm fields. However, according to the Indy Star, more recently, they have been showing up in public parks, flower beds, and backyard gardens. To be honest, I had no idea what Poison Hemlock was, but after researching the invasive weed, it would be wise to be on the lookout for them considering they have been spotted in every county in the state of Indiana.
Evansville, INPosted by
103GBF

Downtown Evansville’s ‘Night on Main’ Summer Block Party Reboots the 90s

If you grew up in the 90s, playing Super Mario and eating pizza after school are probably some of your fondest memories. The next 'Night on Main' event in Downtown Evansville celebrates all things 90s! We're talking about a super cool Giant Mario Kart projection, giant yard games, your favorite arcade games, and pizza. A portion of the event proceeds will benefit the EVSC Foundation.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
103GBF

You Can Tour the Catacombs Below Indianapolis

Did you know there were catacombs beneath Indianapolis? If not, well you learned something new today! If you enjoy learning about history and exploring interesting places, these tours may be the right fit for you. The Indianapolis City Market teamed up with Indiana Landmarks to open up tours to one of the most interesting places in Indianapolis.
DrinksPosted by
103GBF

Putting A Pickle In Your Beer Is Apparently A Game Changer

Supposedly, putting a pickle into a glass of light, cheap, beer makes it taste better, and I am skeptical. Now, I will be the first to tell you that I hate pickles. Nothing about them - the taste or the smell- is appealing to me. Having said that, I also know that pickles are very popular and the majority of people love them so much that they could just drink the juice. That's why I am relying on you to try this hack.
Evansville, INPosted by
103GBF

Vanderburgh Humane Society is Needing Donations for Sweet Pup with a Broken Leg

The Vanderburgh Humane Society is currently seeking donations to help fund surgery for a sweet pup named Taffy. Taffy came to the Vanderburgh Humane Society with a broken leg, and she needs surgery. One look at her sweet face, and you can't help but want to throw your money at her. Her surgery is said to be around $3,000 so donations for the surgery are needed to help this sweet girl out.

