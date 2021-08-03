El Paso Band The 1-800 Keeping The Sound of the 80s Alive in 2021

Dokken was one of the few bands that were able to perform in El Paso before the lockdown started. Now, they're back to rock out again in 2021. At the beginning of 2021, there were so many highly anticipated concerts that we were excited to see in the Sun City. The epic Rage Against The Machine show is the first that comes to mind but trust me, there were plenty others. Sadly, we were only able to enjoy a few shows before the City of El Paso was shut down and bands were told to stay home.