El Paso Band The 1-800 Keeping The Sound of the 80s Alive in 2021

Every Sunday evening at 10pm, 95.5 KLAQ brings you 2 hours of the latest national releases & shining the spotlight on local rock: Q Connected. It's been a very emotional week & this week, we're featuring the return of the blues rock artist Dorothy, who was nice enough to perform here for us back in 2018. She's got with a powerful song sung from the soul "What's Coming To Me"; a swampy blues tune recounting her time spent away while she re-evaluated herself & found strength in her rock & roll roots. As described by Dorothy herself, "Is a story about casting out a demon & getting redeemed - a metaphor for depression or addiction". We'll also be featuring the newest song from Greta Van Fleet's The Battle At Garden's Gate album, "Built By Nations" & much more.
