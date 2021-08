The San Diego Padres enter Friday coming off their second off day this week, which is something the team certainly appreciated considering the lack of off days in the first half of their schedule. San Diego's last game ended painfully, as Mark Melancon couldn't hold a two-run lead with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Oakland Athletics. Matt Olson would hit a walk off double in the tenth inning to give the Friars a series split.