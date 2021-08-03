Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

A Recreation Of The George A. Romero’s Classic Titled, Night Of The Animated Dead Just In Time For Spooky Season

By Emmanuel Gomez
lrmonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithout a doubt, George A. Romero was a key figure in what zombie films became for the horror genre. In 1968 he made an independent horror film that started it all, Night of the Living Dead. The story follows seven people that are trapped in a farmhouse. They are under attack by an ever-growing group of what we now know as zombies. Now in 2021 Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is looking to revisit Romero’s horror classic in the new film titled, Night of the Animated Dead. It is an animated adaptation of the 1968 horror classic. It includes never-before-seen exclusive animated scenes that are not found in the original live-action film. Night of the Animated Dead will be available just in time for spooky season. It arrives digitally on September 21st, 2021. Then on Blu-ray Combo Pack & DVD on October 5th, 2021.

lrmonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dulé Hill
Person
Josh Duhamel
Person
Nancy Travis
Person
George A. Romero
Person
Will Sasso
Person
James Roday Rodriguez
Person
Jimmi Simpson
Person
Katharine Isabelle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Film#Living Dead#Just In Time#The Animated Dead#Home Entertainment#Digital#Blu Ray Combo Dvd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
Related
MoviesComicBook

A DC Film is Dominating Netflix's Top 10

There's a comic book movie topping Netflix's charts today. It stars Chris Evans and Zoe Saldana, and if you've read this far, you probably already know that the punchline here is that rather than Avengers: Endgame, we're talking about The Losers. Based loosely on a Vertigo update of an old DC Comics property, The Losers centered on an elite U.S. Special Forces unit sent into the Bolivian jungle on a "search and destroy" mission, who find themselves the target of a lethal betrayal and make plans to even the score. The movie, released in 2010, also stars Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead), Jason Patric (Powers), and was directed by Sylvain White.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Wes Craven’s Favorite Movies: 5 Films to Buy on Blu-Ray

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Wes Craven was a master of horror movies. The Cleveland native, who made...
MoviesDen of Geek

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 Review: Gory Sequel Expands Universe

Sitting somewhere between a TV event and a ready made film franchise, the second part of Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy transports us back to the late ’70s and into the heyday of the slasher movie. Bookended with our core ’90s-set story, this segment recounts the tale of the Camp Nightwing massacre, as relayed by C. Berman (Gillian Jacobs), the sole survivor of the slayings. Loosely based on the books by R.L. Stine but leaning into a hard R-rating Fear Street Part Two: 1978 is teen-centric but is about as suitable for teenage viewers as its influences–i.e. it depends on the kid.
Beauty & Fashionflickeringmyth.com

Evil Dead Rise adds Mia Challis, new story details revealed

Deadline is reporting that Mia Challis, who’ll soon star on Netflix’s eight-episode thriller Clickbait, has joined the cast of Evil Dead Rise as an 18-year-old girl obsessed with fashion and social media. In addition to the casting, the outlet has noted additional new story details stating that the film will...
MoviesCollider

Neill Blomkamp's 'Demonic' Trailer Reveals a Twisted Sci-Fi Horror Movie

IFC Midnight has released the official world premiere trailer for Demonic, Neill Blomkamp's upcoming movie that signals the director's lean into horror with an undeniable science-fiction twist. Demonic is currently slated for a release in theaters, for digital rental and VOD on August 20. When a young woman named Carly...
Movies/Film

‘The Exorcist’ Will Possess, Torment Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights This Year

Halloween Horror Nights, the annual scare-fest at Universal Studios Hollywood, continues to line up spooky theme park experiences for guests as it makes its long-awaited return this Samhain. Last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic, but this year it looks to be back with a vengeance. Recently, we learned that The Haunting of Hill House would be coming to Halloween Horror Nights in a special maze based on Mike Flanagan’s acclaimed Netflix series. Now, we have confirmation that an even bigger horror icon is on the guest list.
Movieslrmonline.com

Malignant Trailer Conjures Up The Devil As A Serial Killer

Malignant starring Annabelle Wallis and directed by James Wan. After years of directing in the horror genre with Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring, director James Wan is back with a new original horror film that’ll scare the bejeebers out of you and perhaps a start of another frightening franchise with Malignant.
TV & VideosCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

FEAR STREET PART 3: 1666 Hits Netflix Tomorrow; Check Out A Gruesome New Trailer

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (see what they did there?) hits Netflix tomorrow, and horror fans will get to witness the epic conclusion to a nightmare 300 years in the making. The final instalment in director Leigh Janiak's three-film adaptation of R.L. Stine's novels takes us back to the 17th century as the origins of Sarah Fier’s curse are finally revealed. Deena (Kiana Madeira) is forced to experience the tragic events through Sarah's eyes, as a dark shadow falls over her town and drives her friends and neighbours to commit terrible acts that echo through history and alter the lives of Shadysiders forever.
TV & Videosthedigitalfix.com

Happy Death Day director teams up with Netflix for new ghost movie

Coming straight off the success of his comedy movie, Freaky, Christopher Landon will be teaming up with Netflix to bring us another quirky take on the horror genre. The Happy Death Day director announced via Twitter yesterday, confirming that his new production has started, as well as revealing the title of his and Netflix’s latest flick, We Have a Ghost.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Terrifying Trailer for James Wan's New Horror Thriller MALIGNANT

James Wan is back with a new horror film titled Malignant. The first trailer has arrived, and it looks awesomely terrifying! Up until this point, we’ve known very little about this movie, but now we know what to expect and this film is going to take audiences on one hell of a scary-ass ride! Damn, I love Wan’s horror movie directing style and there are some great and frightening shots in this footage!
ComicsRottentomatoes.com

Comic-Con@Home 2021 News Roundup: Updates on The Walking Dead Final Season, the Chucky Universe, and Animated Star Trek

FRIDAY – 10 A.M. – A CLOSER LOOK AT ANIMATED STAR TREKS: PRODIGY AND LOWER DECKS. With both Marvel and DC passing on Comic-Con@Home this year, one immediately obvious question was whether other film studios would step up to fill their vacancy, or if the event would be dominated by television. That question was quickly answered just by looking at Friday morning’s TV and streaming–heavy schedule, and the event kept the same momentum the whole way through.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Creepshow Panel Teases Gruesome New Monsters For Season 3

Shudder’s Creepshow has been a consistently enjoyable show for the past few years, even managing to add some animated specials during its COVID-19-hit 2020 season. The second run of the horror series arrived in April this year, and the third will be out on September 23rd, 2021. Anticipation for the return of the cult hit was stoked at Amazon’s [email protected] yesterday with a panel about what fans can expect from Creepshow going forward.
MoviesPopculture

'Spiral' Star Chris Rock Reveals Which 'Saw' Movie Inspired Him to Join Horror Franchise

Chris Rock surprised fans with his role in Spiral, the newest entry into the Saw movie series and now the comedian is revealing which of the franchise's films inspired him to want to join. Lionsgate recently released Spiral for home entertainment through 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD, with all formats containing a number of exciting behind-the-scenes featurettes. In one of the special feature segments, Rock shares it was actually Saw II that made him want to jump into the thrilling horror series.
TV SeriesArs Technica

Zombies rise, terrorize a town in trailer for SyFy’s Day of the Dead series

Somehow I missed the news last February that SyFy had greenlit a TV reboot of George A. Romero's classic 1985 zombie horror film, Day of the Dead—just before the widespread onset of a deadly global pandemic, no less. And somehow the series managed to get into production despite all the shutdowns. SyFy dropped the official trailer for the ten-episode series during a panel at Comic-Con@home, with a planned premiere date this October, just in time for Halloween. You can watch the full 45-minute panel here.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: New Chapelwaite Trailer Teases A Classic Stephen King Horror Tale

A new trailer for Chapelwaite, the EPIX original show based on Stephen King’s Jerusalem’s Lot, just dropped. And it promises to give fans of the macabre a new horrifying story to enjoy. Chapelwaite takes viewers to the Preacher’s Corners, Maine in the 1850s. Academy Award winner Adrien Brody stars as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy