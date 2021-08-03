A Recreation Of The George A. Romero’s Classic Titled, Night Of The Animated Dead Just In Time For Spooky Season

Without a doubt, George A. Romero was a key figure in what zombie films became for the horror genre. In 1968 he made an independent horror film that started it all, Night of the Living Dead. The story follows seven people that are trapped in a farmhouse. They are under attack by an ever-growing group of what we now know as zombies. Now in 2021 Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is looking to revisit Romero’s horror classic in the new film titled, Night of the Animated Dead. It is an animated adaptation of the 1968 horror classic. It includes never-before-seen exclusive animated scenes that are not found in the original live-action film. Night of the Animated Dead will be available just in time for spooky season. It arrives digitally on September 21st, 2021. Then on Blu-ray Combo Pack & DVD on October 5th, 2021.