Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Tony Hawk Will Be Subject of Duplass Brothers-Produced Documentary

By Claire Shaffer
New Haven Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld-renowned skateboarder Tony Hawk will be the subject of an upcoming feature-length documentary, Variety reported on Tuesday. The film will be directed by filmmaker-photographer Sam Jones (I Am Trying to Break Your Heart, Lost Songs: The Basement Tapes Continued) and produced by the Duplass brothers. “We’ve been quietly working on...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Hawk
Person
Mark Duplass
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Duplass Brothers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movieswgnradio.com

Val Kilmer talks with voice box in new documentary trailer

(WJW) – Actor Val Kilmer speaks with a voice box in a trailer released for a documentary film about the actor’s life on Tuesday. Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015. The documentary, titled “Val,” is made up of video taken by Kilmer over the course of his life...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Showtime Drops Trailer for Rick James Documentary, ‘Bitchin’: the Sound and Fury’

Showtime has released a trailer for “Bitchin’: the Sound and Fury of Rick James,” a new documentary directed by Emmy-nominee and hip-hop journalist Sacha Jenkins (“Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men”). Judging by the trailer the doc aims to present an accurate look at one of the most controversial and confrontational figures in the history of R&B and popular music. James, who died in 2004, is known for his 1980s hits like “Super Freak” and “Give It to Me”; his prison term for a sexual misconduct; and of course Dave Chappelle’s famous parody. Yet as documented in the trailer, his confrontational nature —...
CelebritiesLaredo Morning Times

Robert Downey Sr., Filmmaker Known for His Countercultural Satires, Dead at 85

Robert Downey Sr., the counterculture filmmaker best known for his satire Putney Swope, died Wednesday, July 7th. He was 85. Downey Sr.’s son, the actor Robert Downey Jr., confirmed his death with a post on Instagram, saying, “Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson’s… he was a true maverick filmmaker, and remained remarkably optimistic throughout… According to my stepmom’s calculations, they were happily married for just over 2,000 years.”
MusicTODAY.com

Disastrous Woodstock ’99 is subject of new documentary

Woodstock ’99, one of the most disastrous music festivals of all time, is the subject of an upcoming HBO documentary. In an exclusive first look, singer Jewel talks about what it was like in front of the hostile crowd.July 22, 2021.
MoviesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Sean Penn Embodies Notorious Counterfeiter in ‘Flag Day’ Trailer

MGM has unveiled the first trailer for Flag Day, a new film directed by and starring Sean Penn. Based on Jennifer Vogel’s memoir, Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father’s Counterfeit Life, the film details the relationship between Jennifer and her father John Vogel, the most notorious counterfeiter in U.S. history. Penn’s daughter Dylan co-stars as Jennifer. The synopsis for the film notes “Jennifer Vogel’s father John was larger than life. As a child, Jennifer marveled at his magnetizing energy and ability to make life feel like a grand adventure. He taught her so much about love and joy, but he also happened to be [a] notorious counterfeiter.” In addition to the father and daughter team, Dylan’s brother Hopper Jack Penn will also appear in the film. Katheryn Winnick, Josh Brolin, Eddie Marsan, and Regina King round out the rest of the cast.
MoviesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Lena Waithe to Produce ‘Being Mary: The Mary Tyler Moore Documentary’

Lena Waithe is throwing her hat into the documentary arena!. According to Variety, the entrepreneurial artist’s Hillman Grad Productions and Endeavor Content are teaming up to produce a documentary about actress Mary Tyler Moore. The upcoming project is titled, Being Mary: The Mary Tyler Moore Documentary. James Adolphus (who directed Soul of a Nation) will be directing. The project is Hillman Grad’s first documentary project from its inception, and it is scheduled to be released in 2022.
Oakland, CAGeekTyrant

Hulu Releases New Trailer for the HOMEROOM Documentary Produced by Ryan Coogler

Hulu has released a trailer for their upcoming documentary series Homeroom. The documentary is directed by Pete Nicks and produced by Ryan Coogler. Throughout, viewers will get to see the experience of Oakland High School’s class of 2020 during a very crazy school year. The documentary shows some discussion of police in schools, the COVID-19 pandemic, the Black Lives Matter protests, and more.
Video Gamesnintendojo.com

Review: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Switch)

Arcade-style skateboarding mechanics are easy to learn, but mastering them is where the real satisfaction comes in; killer soundtrack; stunning new visual takes on classic stages look great; tons of modes and content. Poison Mushroom for... Some objectives are hard to figure out; new players might struggle with reaching scoring...
TV ShowsNewsweek

Everything We Know so Far About Tony Hawk Documentary

Tony Hawk has become synonymous with skateboarding thanks to his huge career in the sport. He has appeared as himself in many TV shows and movies, including The Simpsons, Jackass and The Eric Andre Show. Now he is to become the subject of a new documentary, which will hopefully feature...
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Tony Hawk delighted skateboarding is in Olympics

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk is thrilled the sport is now part of the Olympic games. Tony Hawk thinks it is "super exciting" that skateboarding is now an Olympic sport. The 53-year-old skateboarder - who turned professional when he was just 14 years old - was thrilled to be part of NBC's broadcasting team covering the event for the first time at Tokyo 2020, though he admitted it was a "little strange" because coronavirus restrictions meant the event took place without a crowd.
MoviesNew Haven Register

Dylan O'Brien Joins Zoey Deutch in Searchlight Satire 'Not Okay' (EXCLUSIVE)

Dylan O’Brien has joined the cast of the upcoming feature satire “Not Okay.”. Star of “The Maze Runner” and “Love and Monsters,” O’Brien joins previously-announced leading lady Zoey Deutch in the project from writer-director Quinn Shephard. Brad Weston and Negin Salmasi’s Makeready are producing the film, which will premiere exclusively on Disney’s DTC platforms (Hulu in the U.S., and globally on Star).
TV & VideosWNCY

Tim and Faith to star in ‘Yellowstone’ prequel

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are set to star in the prequel to Yellowstone. Described in a release as “a stark retelling of Western expansion,” the series titled 1883 will follow “the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains” to “flee poverty to seek a better future in… Montana.” The show will also feature Oscar winner Sam Elliott.
CelebritiesGeekTyrant

Skateboarding Legend Tony Hawk Will Be the Focus of a New Documentary

Skateboarding legend and superstar Tony Hawk will be the subject of a new feature film documentary that’s being produced by the Duplass Brothers. I’ve been a fan of Tony Hawk ever since I was kid. He is one of the best skaters to ever live and he’s done so much for the sport of Skateboarding over the course of his career. He’s one of the reasons why Skateboarding is an Olympic sport!

Comments / 0

Community Policy