Commission will hear bids on jail improvement

The Lyon County Commission will meet Thursday at its action session to discuss approving bids for improvement of the county jail with public comment at 9:45 a.m. Mark McKenna, Lyon County facilities manager, said the replacing of the second generator is following the first generator from a year ago. The commission approved a motion to publish the bid on June 24. The commission will consider approving the bid for the Generator #2 Project and domestic water storage tank replacement. The storage tank had main water leaks and struggled to maintain water pressure.