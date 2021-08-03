Cancel
Lyon County, KS

Commission will hear bids on jail improvement

By Megan Sando megan@emporia.com
Emporia gazette.com
 2 days ago

The Lyon County Commission will meet Thursday at its action session to discuss approving bids for improvement of the county jail with public comment at 9:45 a.m. Mark McKenna, Lyon County facilities manager, said the replacing of the second generator is following the first generator from a year ago. The commission approved a motion to publish the bid on June 24. The commission will consider approving the bid for the Generator #2 Project and domestic water storage tank replacement. The storage tank had main water leaks and struggled to maintain water pressure.

