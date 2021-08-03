Cancel
Sunstone Hotel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

San Mateo Daily Journal
 2 days ago

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) on Tuesday reported a loss in a key measure in its second quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in Irvine, California, said it had a funds from operations loss of $1.6 million, or 1 cent per share, in the period.

