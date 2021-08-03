Condominium homeowners enjoy a vertical lifestyle
The condominium lifestyle offers many attractive design aspects and luxury amenities for homeowners. According to Investopia.com’s January 2020 article, An Introduction to Buying a Condominium, there are numerous reasons they’re a popular choice, including condo prices tend to appreciate at a slower rate than single-family homes, and homeowners can take advantage of tax deductions such as mortgage interest. In addition, a condo can make a great second-home option.www.chron.com
Comments / 0