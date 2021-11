CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The city of Chattanooga is hoping to set up an enclosed encampment off 12th Street for the city’s growing homeless population. “We’re really just trying to come in with an innovative solution that we’ve seen other communities do that we know works and can be a quick response to the problem,” says Sam Wolfe who is the Director of Homelessness and Supportive Housing for the City of Chattanooga. The funding comes from emergency relief and Wolfe say it’s already set aside. “Anywhere from $60,000 to $90,000 for one year of operation.”

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO