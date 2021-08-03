Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Beat the Stink: 4 Reasons Your Kitchen Sink Smells Awful-and How To Fix It

By Larissa Runkle
Houston Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStop us if this sounds familiar: You're sitting in your kitchen, and you notice an icky odor. Maybe it smells like rotting food, or even raw sewage. But how is that possible? You've done the dishes. You've taken out the trash. Your kitchen, you thought, was clean. Don't despair! Smelly...

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchens#Kitchen Sink#Smells#Clean Water#Bacteria#Realtor Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Home & GardenPosted by
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

I Just Found Out What The Drawer Under The Stove Is Actually For

You know how it is when you think you know something then you find out you were all wrong? Yeah...this is that. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space. I have our cupboards as efficiently organized as possible. I think. A place for everything and everything in it's a place...or something like that.
Home & GardenAllrecipes.com

Grandma's 5 Best-Kept Secrets for a Fresh-Smelling Home

There's something so welcoming about Grandma's house. From fresh-baked cookies to the best hugs on the planet, Grandma's house is a special place. One thing that always stands out in my memory is that unique, comforting smell at my grandmother's house. It just smells like home. Today, there are tons...
Home & GardenPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Why I Love My Grandmother’s “Wet Room” Bathroom-Cleaning Technique

When I was growing up, most of what I learned about cleaning I learned from my mother. Her policy — with four kids and a host of dogs and cats and even the odd rabbit — was usually “out of sight, out of mind,” and it has served me well. But when I’ve got guests coming over it isn’t my mother’s cleaning credo I subscribe to — it’s the one I learned from my grandmother: Every other room in your house can be in state, but the bathroom can and should sparkle for guests.
ElectronicsPosted by
GreenMatters

Dirty Washing Machine? These Natural Cleaning Methods Will Make It Good As New

For a device meant to keep clothes clean and smelling fresh, washing machines can get surprisingly disgusting pretty quickly, especially if cleaning them isn’t part of your routine maintenance. If your clothes are coming out smelling a little funky, or your machine is working a little harder to get through a load, it might be time to learn how to clean a washing machine naturally.
Home & Gardenamericastestkitchen.com

This 10-Minute Cleaning Routine Makes a Kitchen Look 10 Times Cleaner

Kitchen need a cleaning? Focus on the busiest place in the kitchen. (Hint: It’s not the stovetop.) Kitchens get dirty. When we talk about cleaning it up, most people talk about the stovetop or the countertops. But those aren’t always the right places to focus. You should clean your kitchen...
Home & GardenABC 4

Get rid of dirty carpets once and for all

As you know carpets in the home or office can come under a lot of wear and tear, especially if you have kids. Carpets that don’t receive regular professional carpet cleaning can ultimately end up in a bad state and also void the manufacturer warranty. With regular cleaning, carpets can retain that new look, feel, and smell of a new carpet for longer. One company has redefined what cleaning a carpet looks like.
LifestylePosted by
Apartment Therapy

At Long Last, I’ve Found a (Natural!) Odor Remover That Makes Even My Dirty Laundry Smell Like Lavender

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Confession: I’m highly paranoid about odors, and I’ve invested in no shortage of candles and sprays to keep my pre-war (read: very old) apartment smelling fresh and clean. But now that it’s summer and I’m, ahem, sweating much more than usual, there’s one specific spot that could use every ounce of help in the scent department — my laundry hamper.
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

Before and After: A Kitchen Junk Drawer Gets a Sleek New Look in an Hour

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Ah, the kitchen junk drawer. We love it for its convenience and ability to tuck away miscellaneous cords and keys and utensils, but what’s meant to be a command center can quickly become a cluttered catchall that actually hurts more than helps.
Home & Gardenmyrecipes.com

The One Part of Your Kitchen You're Forgetting to Clean—and the $3 Product That Will Fix That

When ticking off your regular household chores, cleaning the dishwasher might not even be on the list. However, mineral deposits, grime, and gunk can find their way into your dishwasher even if you do your best to keep the appliance in tip-top condition. There are many ways to prevent your dishwasher from getting smelly, from loading dishes properly to removing food debris regularly. But sometimes, you need a little extra help. That's where a dishwasher cleaner comes into play.
LifestylePosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

How Bad Is It Really to Rarely Wash Your Sheets?

Real talk: When was the last time you changed the sheets on your bed? Last week? The week before? Or maybe it's been so long that you've kind of lost track... Although most health professionals (and the Sleep Foundation) urge people to suds their sheets about once a week, we get why you might let things slide. Laundry isn't exactly our favorite way to spend a Saturday afternoon either.
Home & GardenPosted by
Real Simple

How to Get Slime Out of Your Carpet, Clothes, and Every Fabric in Between

Remove yourself from a sticky situation with these expert slime cleaning tips using products you have at home. Over the past few years, slime has become one of the most covetable children's toys around—and for good reason. (A science experiment, art project, and something otherworldly rolled into one? Yes, please.) But, slime can be a total nuisance for parents— especially when it gets all over that pricey, upholstered sofa, or area rug.
Home & GardenBHG

How to Clean Bathroom Countertops and Keep Them Sparkling

Your bathroom countertops can collect a ton of grime throughout the day. Dust, germs, hard water spots, toothpaste or makeup spills, soapy residue, and more build up on the surface as you carry out your daily routines, and the longer you wait to wipe down your countertops, the harder they are to clean. This is especially true because the humid environment of the bathroom creates prime conditions for mold or mildew growth, which can pose health risks and prove difficult to clean. To keep your bathroom countertops pristine and germ-free, incorporate a few daily cleaning habits into your routine, and plan for a deeper cleaning about once a week. Check out our tips below to learn how to clean bathroom countertops so you can start your day with a sparkling space.
Home & GardenPosted by
Daily Mail

Has rain left YOUR garden furniture worse for wear: Cleaning experts reveal how to make it look good as new - from olive oil to clean rattan chairs to white vinegar for removing metal rust

Come rain of shine, the country's unpredictable weather conditions can have adverse affects on your pricey garden furniture. With a heatwave one minute and hailstones the next, it's important to know how to freshen up and protect your garden furniture in the heat. From cleaning barbeques and firepits to preventing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy