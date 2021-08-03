Cancel
Tech completes football staff with second analyst

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Tech budgeted this off-season to add two analysts to Matt Wells' football coaching staff. Tech filled the second of those two spots with the addition of veteran defensive coach Nick Holt announced Tuesday. Holt, 58, was a college coach from 1987 through 2019, including stints as a defensive coordinator...

www.lubbockonline.com

