Public Safety

Attorney Appointed

By George Gale
kxoradio.com
 4 days ago

(Homicide suspect has an attorney)....For now, anyway. Maria Perez was in Court Monday. During the proceedings, the court appointed Raj Singh to defend Perez. Singh went back and reviewed the discovery evidence. He then contacted the court and informed them that he may not be able to represent the suspect. The Judge then set this Friday, August 6 for an affirmation of counsel and bail hearing. Perez is accused of stabbing a 28 year old Calexico woman on July 4th and fleeing the scene. The woman died after being stabbed. Perez was found in Mexicali and brought back to Calexico on July 18th. She was taken to County Jail and booked on a murder charge.

