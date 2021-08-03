Cancel
JBL Pro PRX ONE Portable PA Launched

Cover picture for the articleNorthridge, CA (August 3, 2021)—JBL Professional has expanded its PRX Column Portable PA family with the introduction of the PRX ONE portable PA and accompanying JBL Pro Connect app. JBL Professional PRX ONE Portable PA. Weighing 56 pounds, the PRX ONE system provides up to 130 dB via a custom-engineered,...

