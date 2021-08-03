Border Patrol Rescue

(Group rescued)...It happened early Sunday morning. Yuma Sector Border Patrol received a 911 call from a woman at around 3:00 Sunday morning. The woman said she was among a group of four migrants lost in the desert and without food or water. Agents responded to the area, about 4 miles south of County 14 Street and Highway 195. They located the female caller, an 18 year old Mexican National. The woman told Border Patrol agents she had left the other 3 behind. Agents searched the area and found a 50 year old Mexican National. The man was dehydrated and needed water, but otherwise in good health. The search continued . Agents found another person. This person was deceased. The person was identified as a 45 year old Mexican National. The fourth person was located northwest of the others. The subject was a 34 year old Mexican National and was identified as the foot guide. This persdon was severly dehydrated and required advanced medical assistance. Agents administered intravenious fluids and transported him to Yuma Regional Medical Center. Agents say the guide was lucky to have survived the incident, and now faces charges for alien smuggling that resulted in a death.