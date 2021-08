LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:. In 2018, a team of researchers from institutions across the U.S. came together to launch a pilot program aimed at creating a model for a cyberinfrastructure (CI) center of excellence for the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) major facilities (MFs), which are generally intended to serve the science community that is critical to supporting innovation across the nation. The goal was to identify how the center could serve as a forum for the exchange of cyberinfrastructure knowledge across varying fields and facilities, establish best practices for different NSF major facilities’ cyberinfrastructure, provide CI expertise and address CI workforce development and sustainability.