Sound Mixer Juan Cisneros Trusts Hulu’s ‘Pam & Tommy’ Miniseries to Lectrosonics

Sound Mixer Juan Cisneros on the set of Hulu’s minseries “Pam and Tommy,” pictured with ‘Pam’ (Lily James) and ‘Tommy’ (Sebastian Stan.) Los Angeles, CA (August 3, 2021) — If you regularly choose “Next Episode” in your streaming apps over much-needed sleep, Emmy award-winning sound mixer Juan Cisneros, CAS, and the team of pros at his company Sound695 Services are partially to blame. Cisneros has worked on many of the most binge-worthy series of the past two decades like The West Wing, American Dreams, Six Feet Under, House MD, Real Husbands of Hollywood, Battle Creek, Code Black, The Orville, For the People, Mayans M.C., Station 19 and their latest project, Pam & Tommy, the Seth Rogen-produced Hulu miniseries about the relationship between actress Pamela Anderson and rocker Tommy Lee. The production twists and turns through many locations, and throughout it all, Sound695 has relied on Lectrosonics wireless audio. Their most recent acquisitions — five DSQD receivers and two DPR-A plug-on transmitters for boom mics, and some new DBSM digital bodypack transmitters recently ordered — join a legacy arsenal of SMV, micro-compact SSM transmitters, and wideband SMWB transmitters. Juan, boom operator Gary Boatner, and sound techs Estuardo “S2” Galvez and Scott Marshall spoke with us about how Lectrosonics has saved the day on Pam & Tommy and many other shows.