Summer doesn’t just bring berry picking season; it’s also peach picking season in the New York area! Plus, nearby peach picking in NJ is the ideal opportunity for a summer day trip from Staten Island. Your kids can pick the juiciest peaches they can find right off the tree. Then take them home and use them to make some cobbler, pie, or whatever other peach creations you can fathom—or simply eat the fruit as is! You’re sure to create some Instagrammable moments and memories during your family adventure.