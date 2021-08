GEHA announced that its Board of Directors has named Arthur A. Nizza, DSW, as the company’s next President and Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Nizza has more than 25 years of leadership experience in the health care industry and has held senior leadership roles at major integrated delivery systems in the Midwest and Northeast. His experience includes roles as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Information Officer at for-profit and non-profit companies, academic medical centers and faith-based institutions. Most recently, Nizza served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of UnityPoint Health (UPH) in Des Moines, Iowa.