Vikings release CB Jeff Gladney after assault indictment

Times Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney was indicted Tuesday by a Texas grand jury for felony assault of a woman he was previously in a relationship with, and the team released him about five hours later. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...

www.timesdaily.com

