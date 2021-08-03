Vikings release CB Jeff Gladney after assault indictment

Here lately I’ve been on a “Wild West” true crime kick, so here’s a list of some of the most infamous outlaws in Texas history. Jim Miller 1866-1909 – This guy had two very different nicknames, “Killer Miller” and “Deacon Jim”. Apparently he was a devout Methodist, or he at least was in attendance fairly often, and he didn’t drink or smoke like most of the outlaws on the list. Despite his love for the “Word” he was arrested for murder more than once and was known as an assassin. He was actually arrested for the murder of his own grandparents and brother-in-law. Not only was he a real mystery when it came to the whole outlaw, assassin, avid church goer thing but he also served as the Marshall to Pecos, and was once a Texas Ranger. In the end he was lynched by an angry (is there any other kind of mob really?) mob for killing a man named Gus Bobbitt, who was an Oklahoma rancher and a former Deputy U.S. Marshall. He wasn’t no b*tch though, when it was time for the hanging, according to witnesses, Miller said “Let ‘er rip!” and jumped off the hanging platform all on his own.