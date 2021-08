The Miami Dolphins’ first prominent run-in with COVID-19 this season has arrived. The Miami Dolphins have been tracking well in updates regarding COVID-19 vaccinations; but with cases on the rise in Florida and breakthrough cases remaining as a slim possibility, the news this afternoon shouldn’t come as a surprise. The report, coming from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, indicates that Miami Dolphins co-offensive coordinator George Godsey has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated.