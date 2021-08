John Knotts | President and Owner of Crosscutter Enterprises — Your Success Incubator. According to salary.com, the average salary for a COO in the United States now ranges from roughly $250,000 to $700,000 a year. Looking at various job boards, I also found many COO positions that pay way less. These positions typically are starting COOs that work for smaller companies and are normally hired as glorified operations positions. So, what does it take to become a COO that commands a bigger salary? What skills are required to become a COO?