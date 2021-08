News and notes from around the Pittsburgh Steelers and the National Football League. Obviously, the Steelers are getting set to take the gridiron against an NFL opponent for the first time in the 2021 season this Thursday, and just as obviously, that mean it’s time for head coach Mike Tomlin to meet with the Pittsburgh media and deliver his weekly dose of football knowledge, mixed in with his unique sayings. Nick Farabaugh will fill in for Alan Saunders for Tomlin’s press briefing at noon at Heinz Field. Next man up. The standard is the standard.