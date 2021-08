WYOMING — Wyoming’s fight against COVID-19 appears to be entering a new, concerning phase due to the Delta variant, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH, said the Delta variant is dominant in Wyoming right now, with most new cases in the state likely linked to the variant. “After months of relatively stable case numbers we have recently seen a sharp increase in most areas of the state,” she said.