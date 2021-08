BICKNELL — A look at the roster size isn't going to impress, but a deeper dive into North Knox's football team shows plenty. With the returning combination of Holtman Doades and Rhett Sheren and their 30 touchdowns of a year ago, to go along with a solid offensive line and a productive front seven on defense, the Warriors head into preseason practice confident that they can match or exceed last year's 6-3 season.