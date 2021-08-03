All Legend skins for the Apex Legends Season 10: Emergence Battle Pass

Watching the latest Apex Legends: Emergence launch trailer, we’ve got to ask – are these trailers so well made that they eclipse the game? This trailer features the song “Ghost” performed by Marvin Brooks and remixed by 2WEI, and it’s another masterpiece. Much like the launch trailers that’ve shown the various new characters and layers of the game in the past few years, this trailer makes the game look like a brilliant work of art – because the trailer itself is a brilliant work of art. And it’s not even the full trailer – it’s a teaser for the “gameplay trailer” that’ll take place on July 26, 2021.