All Legend skins for the Apex Legends Season 10: Emergence Battle Pass
Apex Legends Battle Passes have been pretty standard in terms of Legend skins for the past six seasons — they have followed the same pattern: two Legendary skins and three Rare skins for the Premium Battle Pass, and one rare skin for the standard Battle Pass. However, Season 10 has come in swinging, with more Legend skins on the premium pass than ever before. Let’s hope this is a permanent change going forward, because we love seeing new looks for our Legends.www.gamepur.com
