Xander Schauffele kicks off golden Olympics victory tour

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It would make for a very large ball mark at 85 millimeters in diameter, or an unusually heavy business card at 556 grams. One day it may live under glass. For now, though, Xander Schauffele isn’t likely to part with his Olympic gold medal anytime soon. Beaming through his sleep-deprivation, Schauffele toted his prize around in his pocket at TPC Southwind on Tuesday. People kept asking to see it, and he obliged. He draped it around his neck. He posed with it. Others felt the weight of it.