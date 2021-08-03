Taika Waititi and Rita Ora Attend Suicide Squad Premiere Together

Susan Sarandon is open to finding love again, but she’s just looking for someone she can have a good time with regardless of their age or gender. “I would like to have a travel companion, male, female—age doesn’t matter,” the actress revealed to People magazine this week. “But I would like to find someone who’s up for an adventure kind of attitude. And also, who cares about something passionately and who loves what they do, whatever that is.” She went on to say that the pandemic has made her more comfortable with just taking life as it comes and spending all her free time with her three kids and three grandchildren while she can. Sarandon explained, “I guess my point is I’m pretty open, but I don’t know. COVID isn’t exactly the most perfect dating situation to be finding people. So, I don’t know, but I’m pretty happy making memories with my kids.”