Enchant® Christmas is set to arrive in Tampa Bay withtwo years’ worth of magical memories, one incredible adventure. [St. Petersburg, FL] (August 03, 2021) – Tampa Bayresidents will be captivated once again this holiday season as Enchant, the whimsical and heartfelt Christmas light maze and village, announced their return to the city from November 26-January 2. Known for transporting guests to a world of festive wonder, Enchant is proud to present The MischievousElf, the second in a series of five fascinating adventures.