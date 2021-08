Sorry, folks, but there’s no drama to see here... though fans thought there may be some trouble brewing after Jenna Dewan’s recent appearance on the Dear Gabby podcast. On Aug. 2, the actor opened up about her struggle to balance work and motherhood following the birth of her daughter, Everly, especially since her then-husband, Channing Tatum, was busy filming a project. “At the time, Chan wasn’t available to be with us, for the most part,” she said. Just a day later, Jenna Dewan clarified her comment about Channing Tatum after realizing the quote had been misconstrued by media platforms that made it seem like he wasn’t around by choice.